Robert hits walk-off double, Birmingham beats Montgomery 5-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Robert had a walk-off bases-clearing double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 5-4 on Tuesday.

The Biscuits took a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh when Dalton Kelly hit an RBI single, scoring Josh Lowe.

Robert doubled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs in the win.

Danny Dopico (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Curtis Taylor (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Kelly singled three times, driving home two runs for the Biscuits.

Despite the loss, Montgomery is 4-2 against Birmingham this season.