Hankerd, Figueroa lead the way for Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Cyle Hankerd doubled twice, scoring two runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 11-3 on Tuesday.

Carlos Figueroa doubled and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Mexico.

Mexico scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Ivan Terrazas.

Mexico starter David Reyes (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose A. Valdez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Carlos Rodriguez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Rieleros.

Mexico improved to 3-1 against Aguascalientes this season.