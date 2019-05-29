Friedl’s homer leads Chattanooga to 4-3 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- TJ Friedl hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Chattanooga Lookouts a 4-3 win over the Jackson Generals in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Generals tied the game 3-3 when Galli Cribbs Jr. hit an RBI single, driving in Dominic Miroglio in the second.

Friedl homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Chattanooga right-hander Tejay Antone (6-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Bryan Valdez (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over six innings.

For the Generals, Andy Young doubled and singled twice.