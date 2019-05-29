Glendinning’s homer leads Bradenton to 3-1 win over Lakeland

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Robbie Glendinning hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 3-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday.

The home run by Glendinning scored Cal Mitchell and Chris Sharpe to give the Marauders a 3-0 lead.

The Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Nick Ames hit an RBI single, driving in Brady Policelli.

Hunter Stratton (5-0) got the win in relief while Lakeland starter Tom de Blok (0-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.