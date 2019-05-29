Peter, Rios lead the way for Okla. City

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Jake Peter and Edwin Rios each homered and drove in three runs as the Oklahoma City Dodgers topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 12-3 on Wednesday.

Okla. City batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a solo home run by Cameron Perkins.

The Dodgers later scored three runs in the third and fourth innings to complete the blowout. In the third, Peter hit a two-run home run, while Rios hit a three-run home run in the fourth.

Okla. City right-hander Justin De Fratus (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Foster Griffin (5-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 12 runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Cheslor Cuthbert homered and singled for the Storm Chasers. Jorge Bonifacio homered and singled, driving in two runs.