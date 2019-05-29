Hodges’ homer leads Tennessee to 2-1 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jesse Hodges hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 2-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday. The Shuckers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

In the bottom of the second, Biloxi grabbed the lead on a single by Johan Belisario that scored Joantgel Segovia. Tennessee answered in the sixth inning when P.J. Higgins hit a solo home run.

Tommy Nance (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Aaron Kurcz (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Max McDowell singled three times for the Shuckers.