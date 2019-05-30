Anderson to start series opener for Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

Milwaukee Brewers (31-25, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (3-5, 4.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee meet to begin the four-game series.

The Pirates are 11-8 against the rest of their division. The Pittsburgh pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.82. Jordan Lyles leads the team with a 3.09 ERA.

The Brewers are 13-14 on the road. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .322 is fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with an OBP of .393. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 18 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Bryan Reynolds has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .714. Yasmani Grandal is 9-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .280 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 7-day IL (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).