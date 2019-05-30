Bolton leads Bradenton to 7-3 win over Lakeland

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Cody Bolton struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a 7-3 win on Thursday. The Marauders swept the three-game series with the win.

Bolton (6-3) allowed one hit while walking two to get the win.

Bradenton got on the board first in the fourth inning when Cal Mitchell hit a solo home run and Raul Hernandez hit a two-run double.

The Marauders later tacked on four runs in the eighth, including a solo home run by Robbie Glendinning.

Jesus Rodriguez (2-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out 10 and walked one.

Bradenton improved to 4-2 against Lakeland this season.