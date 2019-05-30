Sims, Alonso lead the way for Jupiter

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Demetrius Sims homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the St. Lucie Mets 8-3 on Thursday.

Lazaro Alonso homered and singled with two RBIs for Jupiter.

St. Lucie cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Quinn Brodey hit an RBI single, scoring Carlos Cortes.

Leading 4-2, the Hammerheads added to their lead in the eighth inning when Sims hit a three-run home run.

Jupiter right-hander Edward Cabrera (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tony Dibrell (3-3) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and six hits over five innings.

Brodey doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs for the Mets.