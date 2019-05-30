Sports
Wisconsin beats Clinton 7-5
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Brice Turang scored on a wild pitch and David Fry scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 7-5 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Thursday. The Timber Rattlers swept the three-game series with the win.
The play started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Timber Rattlers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Wisconsin scored on four more plays, including a two-run single by Turang.
Clinton cut the deficit to 7-5 behind two hits and two RBI from Jerar Encarnacion.
Chad McClanahan doubled and singled for Wisconsin.
Tyler Gillies (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Clinton starter Jake Walters (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
J.D. Osborne homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the LumberKings.
Comments