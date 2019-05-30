Remillard’s double leads Winston-Salem to 10-5 win over Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Zach Remillard hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 10-5 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday.

The double by Remillard started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Dash a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Perez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then scored on a three-run double by Jordan George.

The Dash later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Perez hit an RBI single, while Steele Walker hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Madrigal in the seventh.

Winston-Salem left-hander Cristian Castillo (4-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Smith (1-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Wes Rogers homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Mudcats. Eddie Silva homered and singled, driving in three runs.