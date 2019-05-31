Difo, Hernandez and Wilson lead Fresno in win

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Wilmer Difo, Yadiel Hernandez and Jacob Wilson each had three hits, as the Fresno Grizzlies beat the Salt Lake Bees 13-7 on Thursday.

Difo singled three times, scoring four runs. Hernandez was a home run short of the cycle, driving in five runs and scoring a pair.

Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, Fresno took the lead when it put up five runs, including a three-run home run by Brandon Snyder.

Following the big inning, the Bees cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Jarrett Parker hit a solo home run and Roberto Pena hit a two-run home run.

The Grizzlies later added a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. In the seventh, Wilson hit an RBI single, while Hernandez hit a bases-clearing triple in the eighth.

Fresno starter Paolo Espino (5-1) picked up the win despite allowing six runs over seven innings. Opposing starter Jaime Barria (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.

Parker hit three solo homers for Salt Lake. The Bees also hit a season-high five home runs.