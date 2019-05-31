Kendall, Wong lead Rancho Cuca. to 12-4 win over Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeren Kendall hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Connor Wong hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 12-4 on Thursday.

The home run by Kendall, part of a three-run inning, gave the Quakes a 2-0 lead before Nick Yarnall hit a solo home run later in the inning.

After Rancho Cuca. added a run in the third when Devin Mann hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wong, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ryan Scott hit a two-run home run.

The Quakes punctuated the blowout with five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Donovan Casey scored on a single and Jeter Downs scored on an error and Starling Heredia hit a two-run triple, while Wong hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Edwin Uceta (4-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter JC Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Michael Cruz homered and singled for the 66ers.