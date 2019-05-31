Diamondbacks take 4-game slide into matchup with Mets

New York Mets (27-29, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-29, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-13 on their home turf. Arizona ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, Eduardo Escobar leads the team with an average of .286.

The Mets are 12-20 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .320, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .393. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .558. Ketel Marte is 16-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 54 hits and is batting .257. Adeiny Hechavarria is 9-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .285 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).