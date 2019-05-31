Athletics take on the Astros in division matchup

Houston Astros (37-20, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-27, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brad Peacock (5-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (4-3, 5.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will host Houston in a meeting of division foes.

The Athletics are 12-12 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 87 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with 14, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Astros are 15-5 against division opponents. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .348, good for second in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with a mark of .393. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .533. Ramon Laureano is 13-for-40 with seven doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 26 extra base hits and has 36 RBIs. Jake Marisnick is 6-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.40 ERA

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).