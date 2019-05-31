CCU fell behind early. Could it produce another comeback against Auburn in a regional?

Coastal Carolina learns its NCAA regional site Coastal Carolina players, coaches and supporters react to the announcement that the team has been assigned to the NCAA regional hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta during a watch party at Handley’s Pub & Grub in Carolina Forest on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina players, coaches and supporters react to the announcement that the team has been assigned to the NCAA regional hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta during a watch party at Handley’s Pub & Grub in Carolina Forest on Monday.

Coastal Carolina finally came up against a tournament deficit it couldn’t overcome.

The Chanticleers, who came back from three deficits of at least five runs in its five consecutive wins last week in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship at Springs Brooks Stadium, fell behind 9-2 to Auburn and couldn’t muster a comeback Friday.

Their 16-7 loss drops the Chants (35-25-1) into the loser’s bracket of the four-team, double-elimination NCAA Atlanta Regional. They will face the loser of Friday night’s game between host Georgia Tech (41-17), the No. 3 national seed, and Florida A&M (27-32) in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Coastal did cut the seven-run deficit through six innings to four on a Zach Biermann three-run homer in the seventh, but the Tigers (34-25) added two runs in the seventh and five in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Auburn’s 16 runs are its most in a regional since 2010, and matches the most Coastal has ever allowed in a regional – against College of Charleston in 2010.

Auburn scratched out two runs in the first inning against Coastal junior starter Anthony Veneziano on an infield single, single through the second base hole, two-out balk and wild pitch that scored a run and advanced a runner to third, and RBI single through the shortstop hole.

The Chants pulled within a run in the third inning when Cory Wood hit a check-swing double down the left field line, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

Parker Chavers tied the game at 2 leading off the fourth with his 14th home run of the season to right-center field.

The Chants stranded two runners in both the second and fourth innings with chances to take the lead, and Auburn took command with six combined runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.

After a walk by Will Holland in the fourth and one-out single by Edouard Julien, Rankin Woley hit an RBI single through the shortstop hole with the runners going and Steven Williams followed with his seventh home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup.

Veneziano was pulled after allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts and 71 pitches thrown in four innings.

The Tigers plated two off reliever Matt Eardensohn in the fifth on walks by Holland and Julien and RBI singles by Woley and Williams, and Conor Davis hit a solo home run off Dylan Gentry in the sixth to give Auburn a 9-2 lead.

Biermann cut the deficit to 9-5 with a his 18th homer of the year that followed walks by Kieton Rivers and Jake Wright. The line drive barely cleared the wall. Rightfielder Williams appeared to get his glove on the ball but the glove fell over the wall.

Coastal chased Auburn lefthanded starter Jack Owen, who entered the game 4-2 with a 2.29 earned-run average in 11 appearances this season, after just 3 2/3 innings, which matches his shortest outing in his last five appearances. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts while throwing 86 pitches.

Lefty reliever Elliott Anderson kept the Chants off the scoreboard while Auburn built its lead until Biermann’s homer in the seventh.

The Tigers are continuing an impressive run in regionals.

They are playing in their third consecutive regional and won a regional at N.C. State last year, outscoring Northeastern, Army and the host Wolfpack 40-12 in three games.

Coastal’s game Saturday will be on the ESPN family of networks, possibly online on ESPN3 or ESPN+, though the broadcast isn’t expected to be determined until after Friday’s second game.