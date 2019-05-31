Kingham, Estrada lead Florida to 7-0 win over Palm Beach

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Nolan Kingham tossed a two-hit shutout and Rusber Estrada had two hits and scored two runs, as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 7-0 on Friday.

Kingham (3-3) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

Up 2-0 in the third, Florida added to its lead when William Contreras hit a two-run home run.

The Fire Frogs later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

Edgar Gonzalez (4-7) went six innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.