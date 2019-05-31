Mella, Trahan carry Louisville to 4-0 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Blake Trahan doubled and singled twice, and Keury Mella allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Louisville Bats topped the Norfolk Tides 4-0 on Friday.

Mella (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Louisville scored one run in the second, including an error that scored Aristides Aquino. The Bats scored again in the eighth inning, when they scored three runs, including a single by Trahan that scored Aquino.

Tyler Herb (3-3) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Tides were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Bats' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.