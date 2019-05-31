Montes, Datres hit grand slams, lead Asheville over West Virginia

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Coco Montes and Kyle Datres hit grand slams to lead the Asheville Tourists to a 14-1 win over the West Virginia Power on Friday.

Asheville had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the second inning and five in the sixth.

In the second, Montes hit a grand slam and Grant Lavigne hit a three-run home run, while Datres hit a grand slam in the sixth.

Asheville starter Colten Schmidt (1-2) picked up the win after allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryne Inman (5-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up seven runs and three hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 6-3 against Asheville this season.