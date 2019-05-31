Sanchez hits grand slam, leads Montgomery over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Jesus Sanchez hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to an 8-7 win over the Birmingham Barons on Friday.

The grand slam by Sanchez scored Robbie Tenerowicz, Kevin Padlo, and Miles Mastrobuoni to give the Biscuits a 4-0 lead.

After Birmingham scored a run in the second, the Barons cut into the deficit in the third inning when Yermin Mercedes scored when a runner was thrown out and Ti'Quan Forbes scored on a single.

The Biscuits later added one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Kenny Rosenberg (4-1) got the win in relief while Birmingham starter Blake Battenfield (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Several Barons chipped in at the plate, as six players picked up at least a pair of hits. Mercedes doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 6-3 against Birmingham this season.