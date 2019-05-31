Armenteros, Quintana lead Round Rock to 8-1 win over Iowa

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Lorenzo Quintana hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Rogelio Armenteros allowed just three hits over six innings as the Round Rock Express defeated the Iowa Cubs 8-1 on Friday.

The home run by Quintana scored Joshua Rojas to give the Express a 2-0 lead.

Iowa answered in the top of the next frame when Mark Zagunis hit an RBI single, driving in Robel Garcia to cut the deficit to one.

The Express later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Armenteros (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Trevor Clifton (1-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked five.

Round Rock took advantage of some erratic Iowa pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.