Sanchez’s walk leads Oaxaca to 1-0 win over Tabasco

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alan Sanchez drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to give the Guerreros de Oaxaca a 1-0 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Friday.

Alonzo Harris scored after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Julian Ornelas and then went to third on a single by Ornelas.

Oaxaca starter Carlos Felix (4-1) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Juan Pablo Oramas (1-5) took the tough loss in the Mexican League game after allowing one run and five hits over eight innings.

The Olmecas were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Guerreros' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Oaxaca improved to 6-1 against Tabasco this season.