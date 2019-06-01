Lara, Lake spur Tijuana to 8-5 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Orlando Lara allowed just two hits over six innings as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 8-5 on Friday.

Lara (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one run.

Tijuana took the lead in the first when Henry Urrutia hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Luis Alfonso Cruz.

Trailing 7-1, the Algodoneros cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Francisco Ferreiro.

The Toros tacked on another run in the ninth when Maxwell Leon scored on an error.

Pedro Fernandez (1-4) went six innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

With the win, Tijuana improved to 5-2 against Laguna this season.