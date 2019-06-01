Heras, Arias lead Quintana Roo over Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Bernardo Heras hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Marlon Arias allowed just two hits over six innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 8-3 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Heras scored Yordanys Linares, Angel Erro, and Ruben Sosa and was the game's last scoring play.

Arias struck out five and walked four while allowing two runs.

Felipe Arredondo (2-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Edwin Fierro (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.