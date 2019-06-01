Braves look to end 3-game skid against Tigers

Detroit Tigers (22-32, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-27, second in the AL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (5-1, 1.07 ERA, .87 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 14-15 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .307.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 27 extra base hits and is batting .307. Austin Riley is 13-for-40 with a double, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 26 extra base hits and has 21 RBIs. JaCoby Jones is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring).