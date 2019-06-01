Chicago puts win streak on the line against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (28-29, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-29, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez (1-5, 4.99 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The White Sox are 15-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago has hit 64 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 15, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Indians are 7-12 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has slugged .369 this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with a .505 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs. The White Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Dylan Covey earned his first victory and Charlie Tilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Trevor Bauer took his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 15 home runs and is batting .250. Yoan Moncada has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Santana leads the Indians with 57 hits and is batting .288. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-24 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Indians: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 7-day IL (head).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).