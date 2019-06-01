Lynn scheduled to start for Texas against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (19-38, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (28-27, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Homer Bailey (4-5, 5.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit Globe Life Park in Arlington to face the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers are 18-9 on their home turf. The Texas pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.06, Mike Minor leads the staff with a mark of 2.74.

The Royals are 8-21 on the road. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.21. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.56 earned run average. The Rangers won the last meeting 6-2. Ariel Jurado secured his second victory and Joey Gallo went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Texas. Danny Duffy took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 59 hits and is batting .298. Hunter Pence is 12-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .495. Whit Merrifield has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Royals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Hunter Dozier: day-to-day (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).