Athletics take 3-game skid into matchup with Astros

Houston Astros (38-20, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-28, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (8-2, 2.38 ERA, .74 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Athletics: Brett Anderson (6-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics are 12-13 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 88 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with 15, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Astros are 16-5 against the rest of their division. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .347, good for second in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with a mark of .386. The Astros won the last meeting 3-2. Hector Rondon notched his third victory and Derek Fisher went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Lou Trivino took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 15 home runs and is slugging .549. Matt Olson is 10-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Bregman leads the Astros with 17 home runs home runs and is slugging .560. Yuli Gurriel is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).