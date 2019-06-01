The Latest: Rossi hopes to fare better in Detroit from pole

Alexander Rossi autographs caps after qualifying for the pole for the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Detroit. AP Photo

The Latest on the Detroit Grand Prix (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Alexander Rossi looks like he may be the driver to beat at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Rossi started first when he went on to win four of the six races in his career. He earned the pole for of two races scheduled on Belle Isle. Severe weather in the area might push back the mid-afternoon start of the race.

Rossi hopes his next run in the Motor City goes better than his last one on the 2.35-mile road course on the banks of the Detroit River.

He had the pole in the second of two races last year and led 46 of 63 laps. But locked up his brakes late in the race when under pressure from Ryan Hunter-Reay. Rossi ended up overshooting a turn and puncturing a tire, requiring a pit stop, and finished 12th.

The Andretti Autosport driver had a second-place finish at the Indianapolis 500 , coming up just short to Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske.

___

12:07 p.m.

Josef Newgarden qualified second, followed by Scott Dixon and rookies Felix Rosenqvist and Colton Herta. Indy 500 champion and points leader Simon Pagenaud will start 13th in the 22-car field on Belle Isle.

