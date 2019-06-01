Medina’s homer leads DSL Braves to 2-1 win over DSL Dodgers Bautista

, (AP) -- Yerangel Medina hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Braves to a 2-1 win over the DSL Dodgers Bautista on Saturday.

The home run by Medina scored Randi De La Cruz to give the DSL Braves a 2-0 lead.

DSL Dodgers Bautista answered in the top of the next frame when Eynar Machin scored when a runner was thrown out to get within one.

Jordano Perez (1-0) got the win in relief while Rafael Tua (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.