Lora’s double leads DSL Reds to 6-5 win over DSL Orioles1

, (AP) -- Thomas Lora hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Reds to a 6-5 win over the DSL Orioles1 on Saturday.

The double by Lora started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, DSL Reds took the lead when Jose Acosta hit an RBI single and then added to it when Daniel Vellojin hit a two-run double.

In the bottom of the eighth, DSL Orioles1 scored on a single by Angel Gomez that brought home Lians Beato. In the following at-bat, Gomez scored on a wild pitch to cut the DSL Reds lead to 6-5.

Yoel Diaz (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jordany Vasquez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Orioles1 left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Gomez singled three times, scoring two runs for the DSL Orioles1.