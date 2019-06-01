Hurtado’s triple leads DSL Astros to 6-4 win over DSL Royals1

, (AP) -- Carlos Hurtado hit a run-scoring triple in the first inning, leading the DSL Astros to a 6-4 win over the DSL Royals1 on Saturday.

The triple by Hurtado, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Astros a 1-0 lead before Frank Perez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The DSL Astros later added one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Ronny Garcia (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Royals1 starter Luis Villar (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.