The Latest: Sanford ready to suit up against boyhood Bruins

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) is greeted at the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. Sanford is expected to see his first action in more than six weeks when the Blues host the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. AP Photo

The Latest on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Zach Sanford grew up a Boston Bruins fan. Tonight he'll play against them in the Stanley Cup Final.

The native of Salem, Massachusetts, will suit up for the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 in place of suspended forward Oskar Sunqvist. It's his first playoff action since April 14 against Winnipeg.

Sanford says there are "a lot of players that have never got this chance and there's people who never even made it this far."

He adds it's an "awesome" opportunity to try to "help the team get a win."

He's over his Bruins fandom, but that hasn't stopped some buddies back home from texting they're rooting for the Bruins more than him.

___

2 p.m.

Zach Sanford is expected to see his first action in more than six weeks when the St. Louis Blues host the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Sanford enters the Blues lineup for forward Oskar Sundqvist, who was suspended one game for boarding and concussing Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and potentially knocking him out for the rest of the series. Sanford hasn't played since Game 3 of the first round against Winnipeg on April 14.

Jordan Nolan, who hasn't played an NHL game since January, says he'll skate in warmups but doesn't expect to play. After Robby Fabbri replaced injured forward Robert Thomas in Game 2, the Blues' depth has been tested.

John Moore will replace Grzelcyk in Boston's lineup, and center Patrice Bergeron will play after skipping practice Friday for maintenance. The same goes for St. Louis top-line wingers Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko.

The series is tied at 1-1.