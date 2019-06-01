Boekhoudt’s double leads DSL Phillies Red to 5-1 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Mani Boekhoudt hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to a 5-1 win over the DSL Nationals on Saturday.

Ellian Rondon scored on the play to give the DSL Phillies Red a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a double by Boekhoudt.

The DSL Phillies Red later added one run in the sixth and seventh innings and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Jose Palacio (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Nationals starter Jose Mercedes (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.