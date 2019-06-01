Sports

Red Sox put World Series MVP Pearce back on injured list

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The Boston Red Sox have put World Series MVP Steve Pearce back on the 10-day injured list.

Pearce is out with a low back strain. The Red Sox made the move Saturday, a day after he left a game against the New York Yankees.

First baseman/outfielder Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Pearce is hitting just .180 with one home run and nine RBIs in 29 games.

The 36-year-old started the season on the injured list because of a calf strain. He has started at first base, designated hitter and in the outfield this season.

  Comments  