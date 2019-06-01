Sports
Hutchison, Burns lift Scranton/WB over Lehigh Valley 7-4
MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Billy Burns homered and had three hits, and Drew Hutchison allowed just three hits over six innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-4 on Saturday.
Hutchison (4-3) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.
Lehigh Valley started the scoring in the first inning when Lane Adams hit a solo home run.
The RailRiders took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Logan Morrison hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.
The RailRiders later added two runs in the fifth and seventh innings and one in the eighth to secure the victory.
Drew Anderson (0-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked two.
