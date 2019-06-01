Selby, Martin lift Greensboro over Lakewood 7-3

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Mason Martin homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Colin Selby struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 7-3 on Saturday.

Selby (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing three runs and three hits.

Up 1-0 in the third, Greensboro added to its lead when Martin hit an RBI single, driving in Patrick Dorrian.

After Greensboro added three runs in the fourth, the BlueClaws cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Malvin Matos hit a three-run home run.

The Grasshoppers later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Martin hit a solo home run and Grant Koch hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Jhordany Mezquita (2-4) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Greensboro improved to 8-1 against Lakewood this season.