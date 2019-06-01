Twine hits walk-off single, Jacksonville beats Mobile 7-6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Twine hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Mobile BayBears 7-6 on Saturday.

John Silviano scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third following singles by J.C. Millan and Twine.

The single by Twine capped an improbable comeback for the Jumbo Shrimp, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Bryson Brigman and Millan both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored two runs in the eighth before Mobile answered in the next half-inning when Brendon Sanger hit an RBI single, scoring Erick Salcedo to take a 6-4 lead.

Elvis Araujo (2-1) got the win in relief while Brett Hanewich (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jacksonville took advantage of some erratic Mobile pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

For the BayBears, Brandon Marsh tripled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.