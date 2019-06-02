Dodgers take on Phillies, look to build on 4-game win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (33-25, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-19, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Nick Pivetta (3-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Dodgers: Rich Hill (1-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 24-7 in home games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .346, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .452.

The Phillies are 13-14 in road games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .319 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .394. The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Julio Urias earned his third victory and David Freese went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Hector Neris took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 78 hits and has 52 RBIs. Max Muncy has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .495. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-39 with five doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .319 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Turner: day-to-day (hamstring), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (groin).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Zach Eflin: 10-day IL (back), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).