Gray expected to start for the Reds against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (25-33, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-31, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will square off at Great American Ball Park on Sunday.

The Reds are 15-14 on their home turf. Cincinnati's lineup has 84 home runs this season, Derek Dietrich leads the club with 17 homers.

The Nationals are 12-18 on the road. Washington has slugged .419 this season. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .648. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-2. Tanner Rainey notched his first victory and Gerardo Parra went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Tanner Roark registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and is batting .281. Dietrich is 11-for-29 with six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .648. Matt Adams is 7-for-29 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .325 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).