Sims’ homer leads Jupiter to 4-3 win over Daytona

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Demetrius Sims hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 4-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday.

The home run by Sims scored Jhonny Santos to tie the game 3-3.

The Hammerheads took the lead for good in the eighth when Sims hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Santos.

Sean Guenther (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Dauri Moreta (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Jupiter improved to 4-2 against Daytona this season.