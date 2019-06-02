Swaggerty’s homer leads Bradenton to 7-3 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Swaggerty hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday.

The home run by Swaggerty scored Daniel Amaral and Robbie Glendinning to give the Marauders a 4-1 lead.

The Marauders later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Chris Sharpe hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Raul Hernandez to secure the victory.

Bradenton right-hander Max Kranick (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jio Orozco (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.