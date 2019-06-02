Noda’s double leads Dunedin over Clearwater in 10 innings

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Noda hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 5-4 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday.

Cullen Large scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Noda.

The Blue Jays tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Large scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Kyle Weatherly (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Grant Dyer (1-2) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the Florida State League game.

Logan Warmoth reached base four times in the win.

Matt Vierling doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Threshers.