Gwinnett beats Indianapolis 4-2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Luis Marte scored on a groundout in the third inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 4-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Stripers a 1-0 lead before Adam Duvall hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Stripers added to their lead in the eighth when Andres Blanco hit a two-run home run.

Indianapolis saw its comeback attempt come up short after Pablo Reyes hit an RBI double, driving in Kevin Kramer in the eighth inning to cut the Gwinnett lead to 4-2.

Ben Rowen (4-1) got the win in relief while Indianapolis starter Mitch Keller (5-1) took the loss in the International League game.

With the win, Gwinnett improved to 5-1 against Indianapolis this season.