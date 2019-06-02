Romine’s walk leads Lehigh Valley to 6-5 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Andrew Romine drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 6-5 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday.

Damek Tomscha scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Lane Adams and then went to third on a walk by Adam Haseley.

The RailRiders tied the game 5-5 when Trey Amburgey hit a three-run home run in the eighth.

Tom Windle (4-0) got the win in relief while Joe Harvey (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Amburgey homered and singled, driving in four runs for the RailRiders.