Amarillo beats Midland 4-2

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Chris Baker and Webster Rivas scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 4-2 win over the Midland RockHounds on Sunday.

After Amarillo scored two runs in the first inning, Midland tied the game 2-2 after Luis Barrera hit an RBI single in the third inning and Collin Theroux scored on a double play in the sixth.

Travis Radke (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while John Gorman (3-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.