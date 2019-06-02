Rhinesmith’s single leads Hagerstown to 5-4 win over Rome

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Jacob Rhinesmith hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 5-4 win over the Rome Braves on Sunday.

The single by Rhinesmith scored Ricardo Mendez and Cody Wilson and was the game's last scoring play.

Chandler Day (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Jose Montilla (1-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Darling Florentino homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Braves. Henry Quintero homered and singled.