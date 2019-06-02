Kivlehan hits two homers as Buffalo defeats Rochester 9-5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan hit a pair of homers, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 9-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday.

Socrates Brito and Billy McKinney also homered for the Bisons.

The home runs by Kivlehan, both solo shots, came in the fifth off Zack Weiss and in the ninth off Preston Guilmet.

Buffalo starter Sean Reid-Foley (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Kohl Stewart (4-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.