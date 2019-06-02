Clark leads Leon over Puebla in a 10-8 slugfest

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Matt Clark hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Bravos de Leon beat the Pericos de Puebla 10-8 on Sunday.

Down 4-1 in the sixth, Puebla cut into the lead when Jesus Arredondo hit a two-run home run.

Leon answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring six runs to extend its lead. The Bravos sent 10 men to the plate as Clark hit a two-run home run en route to the seven-run lead.

The Pericos saw their comeback attempt come up short after Daniel Sanchez and Danny Ortiz hit solo homers to help cut the Leon lead to 10-8.

Leon starter Aldo Montes (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Mauricio Lara (2-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over five innings.

For the Pericos, Antonio Lamas doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs.