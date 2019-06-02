Nunez hits walk-off homer, Kannapolis beats Hickory 4-3

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Amado Nunez hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Kannapolis Intimidators topped the Hickory Crawdads 4-3 on Sunday.

The Crawdads tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Sherten Apostel hit an RBI double, scoring Miguel Aparicio.

Reliever Lane Ramsey (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Lucas Jacobsen (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out three in the South Atlantic League game.

Ramon Beltre doubled and singled twice in the win.

For the Crawdads, Apostel homered and doubled, driving in two runs.